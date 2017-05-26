Iowa man accused of punching out car window, hitting victim in face

IOWA, La. (KLFY) – An Iowa man was arrested last night on domestic abuse and child endangerment charges after allegedly assaulting passengers in another vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Thursday evening to 10112 Louisiana Highway 101 in Iowa where the victims drove to after escaping the assault.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said three adults and two children were in a vehicle trying to back out of a driveway when the suspect slammed his pickup truck into the back of the vehicle.

The suspect, Michael Jason Stokes, 45, then got out of the truck and punched out one of the vehicle’s windows and hit one of the victims in the face, authorities say.

Stokes then fled the scene and was arrested a few hours later without incident. He was charged with domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and false imprisonment.

He was booked into the parish jail on charges of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and false imprisonment. He is being held without bond.