Lafayette Animal Control Center offers cost-savings rabies shots for pets Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Animal Control Center is offering cost-saving rabies vaccinations to pet owners in Lafayette Parish this weekend.

The annual Rabies Clinic will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at three locations:

Alice Boucher Elementary School

Comeaux High School

Duson City Hall

The cost per animal for pet owners is $7. Only cash will be accepted. Organizers ask pet owners to arrive early with paperwork already completed.

You can download the form by clicking here.

All pets must be properly leashed or crated and pet owners are asked to clean up after their pets.

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux issued a statement encouraging pet owners to attend the event:

“Ensuring our dogs and cats are current on their rabies vaccinations is not just the law, but also the right thing to do. We want to make sure that the pets in the parish are healthy while also protecting the safety of our citizens. We really hope pet owners will take advantage of this easy and cost-saving opportunity.”

The mayor’s office says all animals in Lafayette Parish over the age of four months must be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian and registered with the city yearly. There are fines associated with failure to vaccinate pet against rabies. Pet owners are instructed to consult their veterinarians regarding other vaccinations pet should be given. Due to the vaccine required, ferrets are not eligible for vaccination at the annual rabies clinics and must be vaccinated at a veterinarian’s office.

For more information visit http://www.lafayettela.gov/presidents/pages/view-newsrelease.aspx?id=403