St. Martin Council on Aging hosted senior talent show

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Council on Aging held its third annual seniors talent show at the Sydney Mae Durand Center in Beaux Bridge today

Talented seniors competed in various categories including, singing, dancing, joke telling, musical instruments and more.

Council director Shanese Lewis and Jennifer Nugent said that seniors and the community look forward to the talent showcase each year.

The top three winners in each category took home cash prizes.

News 10 anchor Darla Montgomery was MC and said the judges had the toughest job picking winners amongst all of the great performances.