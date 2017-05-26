State Police team up with Iberia Sheriffs to curb drugs and violence in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As law enforcement increases their presence in New Iberia they’re targeting problem areas within the city, like Hopkins Street, where just one month ago an innocent 80-year-old woman was shot and killed in her home.

West End Resident, Clement Landry Jr. says “I’m scared to see it on my own patio at night, scared that a bullet might hit me. Just like that lady on Hopkins Street.”

80-year-old Bertha Hill was killed when bullets not intended for her came through her front door.

Following Hill’s death, law enforcement and parish officials met and agreed to request the help of state police. As of Friday, the mission has proven successful after only two days in operation.

Iberia Parish Sheriffs Office Major Wendell Raborn said, “We’ve made 13 arrests, recovered narcotics, stolen weapons, wanted fugitives.”

Residents say they’re seeing a difference with added police presence.

“When they weren’t around we were getting a lot of shooting, a lot of crime. Now that they’re in the area, the little gangs, they’re ducking off” Landry Jr. said

But others feel there would be no need for state police presence in the West End if there were more recreational activities in the community.

A 21-year-old man who identified himself as Chief says, “My generation, we was wild, we didn’t have nothing to do. We were going get in trouble! Them young guys, they got a lot of them. They’re getting old and they are deep(in large numbers). They don’t have anything to do. What you think they going to do? Y’all need to make up an arcade or something for the lil’ youngsters.”

There’s no timeline on just how long the joint efforts will go on, but Major Raborn says they’re willing to continue their fight as long as it takes.

Master Trooper Brooks David with Louisiana State Police says they’re happy to help out and bring an end to violence and drug trafficking in New Iberia.