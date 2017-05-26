Suspect in Porter Lane fatal shooting arrested, victim identified

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting in Lafayette.

The shooting happened on May 25th in the 200 block of Porter Lane around 2:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Adam Noel, 26, of Lafayette inside of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Noel would later die from his injuries at a local hospital.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says later that evening, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers located Elies Charles, 28, of Lafayette at a residence and took him into custody.

Charles faces a Second Degree Murder charge for the fatal shooting, as well as a warrant for Armed Robbery from a previous, unrelated incident.