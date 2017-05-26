Weekend events set for 2017 Cajun Heartland State Fair

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 2017 Cajun Heartland State Fair is underway and there are plenty of fun events, rides and attractions for the whole family this weekend.
The fair runs until June 4th.
For a complete list of events and times, click here.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 2017 Cajun Heartland State Fair is underway and there are plenty of fun events, rides and attractions for the whole family this weekend.
The fair runs until June 4th.
For a complete list of events and times, click here.
Advertisement