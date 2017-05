(CNN) The musician, singer and songwriter known for fronting The Allman Brothers Band for 45 years — has died.

Gregg Allman was known for his long blonde hair and being a rock n’ blues pioneer along with his brother Duane.

Together, they founded their band in 1969, and Gregg rocked with them until their final show in 2014.

Gregg became the band’s front man in 1971 after Duane was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident. He composed such hits as “Midnight Rider,” “Whipping Post” and “Melissa.”