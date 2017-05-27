Lafayette family; Lafayette Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen

Update: According to Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer John Mowell, Jacqueline Hope Landry is 5’1”, weighs approximately 105 pounds with light brown hair, and blue eyes. She has two tattoos, one is a Chinese symbol above her right breast. The other is a triangle that is located on the inside of her right wrist. Mowell added that she also has a burn mark on the outside of her left forearm.

Mowell said that “Daisy Lynn” Landry was reported missing on Thursday, May 25.

The mother of a missing teenager is begging the community for help to bring her home.

Dawn Landry is hoping someone has seen her daughter, 18-year-old Jacqueline Hope Landry, who also goes by the name Daisy Lynn.

“Daisy Lynn” left home Tuesday night with a friend and has not been seen by her family since that time, her mother said.

Landry says so far they have gotten reports that the teen was seen walking near the Target store on Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211 or Lafayette Crime

Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).