Lafayette family needs help locating missing teen

The mother of a missing teenager is begging the community for help to bring her home.

Dawn Landry is hoping someone has seen her daughter, 18-year-old Jacqueline Hope Landry, who also goes by the name Daisy Lynn.

“Daisy Lynn” left home Tuesday night with a friend and has not been seen by her family since that time, her mother said.

Landry says so far they have gotten reports that the teen was seen walking near the Target store on Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.