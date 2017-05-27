Police investigating body found on Biloxi Beach

Biloxi Police are investigating a dead body that was found on the beach Saturday morning.

The body was found in the sand near the water’s edge in front of St. George Avenue.

Witnesses say two women went to retrieve a fishing pole out of the water and discovered the body.

A source at the scene says the two women who found the body are from Jackson and were visiting the coast for Memorial Day weekend.

The deceased person’s name has not been released by officials yet, however, his brother told WLOX that the victim was 20 years old and had a history of seizures.

According to the brother, the victim nearly drowned a few months ago while fishing when he had a seizure.

Police have not yet said how the man died or whether the death is being investigated as suspicious or not.