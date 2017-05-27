State penitentiary corrections officer accused of trying to bring drugs to inmates

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (KLFY) A shakedown at the La. State Penitentiary at Angola Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a prison employee who allegedly tried to bring contraband into the prison, officials say.

26-year-old Kaelyn Franklin of Baton Rouge is accused of attempting to smuggle 48 tramadol pills, 29 ecstasy pills, 20.2 grams of synthetic marijuana, .7 grams of crystal meth, and cigarette rolling papers into the prison.

Investigators say they discovered the contraband inside Franklin’s car at the prison.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted and deputies booked Franklin with one count each of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute tramadol.

Authorities say Franklin has voluntarily resigned from the Department. She had worked at Angola since 2016 and was a corrections officer for the prison with a rank of sergeant.

The investigation is still ongoing with inmate arrests expected.