Accidental drowning kills 20-year-old on Biloxi beach

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) –  A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.

Gunner Batia, 20 of Vancleave, was found in the sand near the water’s edge on the section of beach in front of St. George Avenue.

Officials say Batia was wearing fishing waders that filled with water, causing him to drown.

Witnesses say two women went to retrieve a fishing pole out of the water and discovered the victim. Batia’s brother told WLOX that the victim had a history of seizures, and nearly drowned a few months ago when he had a seizure while fishing.

According to a GoFundMe account created by family, Gunner was a 2015 graduate of St. Martin High School, and an avid outdoorsman.

