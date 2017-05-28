Lafayette Police respond to shots fired call on Dale Street

UPDATE: Shots were fired in the area of Dale Street Sunday night, according to Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgette Dugas.
She said around 9 p.m. officers responded to reports from callers in the 100 block of Dale Street who heard at least 6-7 gunshots.
The number of people injured or involved is not known at this time.
Dugas said police are now talking to a person of interest who is not cooperating with authorities.
One resident told KLFY that when the gunshots rang out, everyone in her home “hit the floor.”
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have responded to a shots-fired incident Sunday night on Dale Street.
Around 9:00 p.m., several officers were dispatched to the area after receiving numerous calls regarding a drive-by shooting with possible injuries.
Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgette Dugas said officers have just arrived at the scene.
No other information is available at this time. We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.