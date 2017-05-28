Man arrested, believed to be responsible for 8 dead, including Mississippi deputy

Authorities from multiple agencies took Cory Godbolt into custody on East Lincoln Road Sunday morning after they say he killed eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy.

The deputy’s name and the names of the other victims, have not yet been released.

Godbolt fled from police and allegedly killed people at three different scenes in Lincoln County. He told The Clarion-Ledger reporter he did it because he loved his wife and children and he loves Bogue Chitto.

As authorities took Godbolt to the ground, he was saying he had been shot by someone inside the home.