Report: Capital One Bank debit card snafu has customers seeing green

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Many Capital One Bank debit card users have contacted the KLFY newsroom today regarding what appears to be a debit card snafu.

Customers are reporting that the bank is issuing refunds on all debit card transactions made in the past 24 hours, including shopping, food and monthly automatic drafts.

KLFY has reached out to Capital One Bank. The agent that we spoke said the bank’s Chairman and CEO has been made aware of the problem.

Debit card users are urged to follow all protocol regarding debit card transactions as issued by the bank, the agent stated.

Many callers have asked KLFY if they should spend the money since it is a bank error.

KLFY does not offer advice or give warnings about what customers should do in circumstances such as these.