St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating skydiving accident

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Tammany Parish is currently investigating a skydiving accident, which occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a skydiver instructor, and a trainee, performed a tandem jump early this morning when for unknown reasons, the instructor loss consciousness shortly after leaving the airplane.

Authorities say the main parachute did not open, resulting in the reserve parachute to open.

It is unknown if the reserve parachute opened properly, but witnesses say that both skydivers hit the ground very hard. The incident occurred on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell.

The male instructor was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trainee was airlifted to a hospital in the New Orleans area. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, authorities say and the incident is still under investigation. More details will be released as they become available, Sheriff Randy Smith said.