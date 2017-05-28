UPDATE: Suspect confesses to reporter; 8 dead in Mississippi shooting rampage, including deputy

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man was taken into custody Sunday after a shooting rampage that left eight people dead, including a sheriff’s deputy.

The shootings occurred at three homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County, about 70 miles south of Jackson. As authorities took suspect Cory Godbolt to the ground, he said he had been shot by someone inside one of the homes. One was in Bogue Chitto, an unincorporated community of about 500 people.

A handcuffed Godbolt told the Clarion-Ledger, in brief conversation caught on video, that he went on the shooting spree because he loved his wife and children and he loves Bogue Chitto.

Godbolt said he had gone to a residence in Bogue Chitto to talk about his children. At some point neighbors called police, and that’s when the deputy arrived to try to calm the situation.

“My pain wasn’t designed for him. He was just there,” Godbolt said as he sat on the road waiting to be transported by ambulance. “We was talking about me trying to take the children home… somebody called the officer…. that’s what they do, they intervene. It cost him his life. I’m sorry.”

When asked what’s next for him, Godbolt said, “Death… Suicide by cop was my intention. I ain’t fit to live. Not after what I’ve done.”

The deputy’s name and the names of the other victims were not immediately released.

Strain said investigators were gathering evidence at all three locations, and that charges have not yet been filed. He said it would be “premature” to discuss a motive.

Gov. Phil Bryant and his wife issued a statement of condolence for the victims, particularly the deputy.

“I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County,” Bryant said. “Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work.

“May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy.”

