Bogalusa woman riding mobility scooter killed in crash on LA 60 Sunday evening

WASHINGTON PARISH (KLFY) – State Police responded to a fatal crash just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday on LA highway 60 near the intersection of LA 439.

Investigating Troopers say the crash occurred as Sherry Byrd, 57, of Bogalusa, was leaving a residence on the north side of LA 60.

She was riding an electric mobility aid scooter as she crossed into the eastbound lane on LA 60.

Public Information Officer Dustin Dwight says Byrd was struck by a car driven by Amanda Lloyd, 28, of Bogalusa.

Byrd sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Dwight says Lloyd was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

Lloyd provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present.

The crash remains under investigation.