Coast Guard, good Samaritans searching for person in the water near Marsh Island

The following is a release from U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are searching for a person in the water approximately 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island, Louisiana, Monday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 5 a.m. of the tug vessel Crosby Commander taking on the water with four people aboard. Three people were able to evacuate to a life raft before the vessel sank.
One crewmember is missing.
The survivors in the life raft were rescued by the good Samaritan motor vessel Andi Nicole.
The survivors were rescued in good condition with no medical concerns.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill
- Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack
- Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant
- Motor vessel Andi Nicole
- Motor vessel GIS Christina
- Motor vessel Dustin Danos
- Motor vessel Son River
- Tug vessel Crosby Trinity
- Tug vessel Crosby Trojan
- Commercial helicopter from Eugene Island Block 158
The cause of the incident is under investigation.