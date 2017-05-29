Coast Guard, good Samaritans searching for person in the water near Marsh Island

The following is a release from U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are searching for a person in the water approximately 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island, Louisiana, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 5 a.m. of the tug vessel Crosby Commander taking on the water with four people aboard. Three people were able to evacuate to a life raft before the vessel sank.

One crewmember is missing.

The survivors in the life raft were rescued by the good Samaritan motor vessel Andi Nicole.

The survivors were rescued in good condition with no medical concerns.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill

Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack

Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant

Motor vessel Andi Nicole

Motor vessel GIS Christina

Motor vessel Dustin Danos

Motor vessel Son River

Tug vessel Crosby Trinity

Tug vessel Crosby Trojan

Commercial helicopter from Eugene Island Block 158

The cause of the incident is under investigation.