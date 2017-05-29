Congressman Clay Higgins speaks at Lafayette Memorial Park Memorial Day Service

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Folks gathered for a Memorial Day service at the Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery honoring the servicemen and women who died fighting for their country.

The service began with a prayer remembering the fallen soldiers and recognizing the veterans who were there.

The ceremony also featured flags honoring each branch of the u-s armed forces and a ceremonial memorial wreath for the fallen soldiers.

Representative Clay Higgins was the keynote speaker focusing on his time in the military as well as his dad’s service.

Higgins said Memorial Day is the most somber holiday the American people celebrate.

“We are bonded by the unbreakable unwavering spirit of America. Our history is complete with struggle and triumph. And at the heart of every struggle and triumph stood the American Veteran,” Higgins said.

Higgins ended his speech by saying that it’s not fear or hatred that drives a soldier to serve. He said ultimately it’s love.

