Lafayette fountain memorial home held annual Memorial Day ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On a day that Americans remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedoms, Memorial Day services began early today in Acadiana.

The Lafayette fountain memorial funeral home and cemetery held its annual program. The program featured a motorcycle procession by the patriot guard riders, honor guards marching in full regale, music and more.

The program featured a motorcycle procession by the patriot guard riders, honor guards marching in full regale, music and more.

Military veteran Barry Walsh said that it is important to take a moment to remember those gave their lives in the name of freedom.

“Before they go barbecuing, some people think it’s the first day of summer, they better have remembered the veterans who bought them the freedoms we have today. Because Memorial Day is to remember all the veterans who died giving us our freedoms,” Walsh said.

A reception was held following the hour-long service.