Louisiana police arrest man accused of fatal shooting

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say they have arrested a 33-year-old man who’s accused of fatally shooting another man after a fight at a block party.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Pittman faces charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and illegal firearm possession as a felon. NOLA.com (http://bit.ly/2rcZuC8 ) reports that Pittman left the scene of 28-year-old Leonard White’s shooting in Metairie on Saturday.

Police say Pittman was shot and injured in another encounter that night, then got into a car belonging to an “uninvolved party” and at gunpoint demanded to be taken to a hospital. Authorities say Pittman was arrested Sunday evening after he was released from a hospital.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Pittman.