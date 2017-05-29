Memorial Day at the Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – At the Capitol, 11-thousand flags were placed in honor of the men and women of Louisiana who fought and died for our country.

“Memorial day is to remind us all that we have to pay a price for freedom. Freedom is not free. The only way to do that is to not only protect America but protect the rights of what freedom is all about,” said retired Boy Scout executive, Ranger Scout Joseph Dorsey.

Dozens gathered to pay respect to those fallen soldiers at the state capitol. Some remembered their family members who died while serving in the armed forces.

“It’s really important to come and pay respect to the people who have fought for our country. I feel like it’s something you should do because they did this for us. They did this for us,” Kathryn Nolan who was observer commented.

Kathryn Nolan says she never met her great-grandfather, but that she keeps him with her in spirit.

“My grandmother was just born, and he had only been in the military a couple of months, and he got shot helping someone on the other side they were fighting against because he was wounded,” added Nolan.

While some may think of this weekend as an extra day off, many took the time out to show homage to those men and women who died for our country.

“Today memorial day means freedom to me. It’s the guys who gave their life. To come out here and pay respect to them a bit,” Ned Garland stated.

“It reminds us. It reminds us to recognize the lives that were given, to give us the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Dorsey added.