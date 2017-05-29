New Iberia Observes Memorial day at Bouligny Plaza

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Today, Americans remember the more than one million people who died serving our country.

That includes communities across Acadiana.

The Iberia veterans association held on their annual Memorial Day ceremony at New Iberia’s Bouligny Plaza in Downtown New Iberia.

The ceremony will feature a speech on the true meaning of Memorial Day.

There will also be a laying of the memorial wreath and a 21 gun salute.

Many veterans and their families came out and are thankful New Iberia has a great community of veterans to still connect with.

They added that Memorial Day is a great time to get together and remember their time in service.

“It brings them some satisfaction knowing that somebody’s out there doing something for the veterans, had done for the veterans. A lot of us are veterans. So that makes a difference right there, said military veteran Benny Schovajsa.

The ceremony goes on until 8 p.m.