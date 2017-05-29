St. Landry holds Memorial Day ceremonies; “People in this country must never forget”

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Taking the time to recognize those who fought for our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice, that’s what Memorial Day is all about.

As the names of the fallen were read aloud, a bell rang to remember the sacrifice they made for our country.

“People in this country must never forget,” said Project Chairman Pat Mason-Guillory, “We must always appreciate our country and our military and it’s the men that you see behind me and the women who everyday sacrifice their lives for our country.”

From the Opelousas Civic Center to the Bellevue Memorial Cemetery to the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial; veterans and residents honored the lives of those who protected our freedom.

Veteran Pastor Alan Spence knows that’s what Memorial Day is all about.

“We’re here to honor those that gave their life in defense of our nation,” he said, “They gave us the privilege and the liberty to hold these ceremonies today.”

Pastor Spence wants to remind everyone to never forget the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“I think that it’s very important for us to remember those that fought and died for our liberties,” he said, “It’s more than the beginning of summer, it’s more than going to the beach, it’s more than a picnic, you can do those anytime. But this is one day a year that we set aside to remember those that paid the ultimate price for our liberty and our freedoms.”