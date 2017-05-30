Crime of the Week

KLFY Published:

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for an Armed Robbery at a local business in Lafayette.On May 22, 2017 at approximately 2:26 a.m. Lafayette Police responded to the 1300 block of N. University Ave. in reference to an armed robbery in progress. A male suspect entered the business wearing a green shirt, black shorts and black shirt used as a mask to cover his face. The suspect fired a warning shot upon entering the business before demanding money from the clerk. He fled the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products.If you have any information about this crime or know the identity of the suspects, call our tips line day or night. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.

 

 

