Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Salmon with Crawfish Fried Rice in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Salmon with Crawfish Fried Rice.

Here’s full recipe for this delicious dish:

Salmon with Crawfish Fried Rice

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1 red Fresno chili, seeded and minced

½ cup shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

2 green onions, sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 cups cooked white rice

3 Tablespoons soy sauce

1 egg, beaten and cooked scrambled

1 large lemon

2 Tablespoons butter, cubed

½ pound crawfish tails

4 salmon filets

2 Tablespoons butter

In a large sauté pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the peppers and the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and green onions and cook for 2 additional minutes. Add the cooked rice and soy sauce and toss well to combine. All of the rice should be evenly colored with on white spots remaining. Add the egg, lemon juice and butter and stir to incorporate. Toss in the crawfish to heat, but be careful not to break up the lumps.

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Melt the butter in olive oil in a large saute pan over medium high heat. Season the salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the salmon skin side up in the pan and cook for 3 minutes. Turn the salmon and place the pan in the oven to finish cooking (3 minutes to medium rare).