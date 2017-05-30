Faith based organization to repair Youngsville home damaged by flood

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A faith-based organization is coming to Acadiana next week to help flood victims.

The group called Eight Days of Hope will rebuild and fix up about 300 homes in just eight days.

Flood victim Patty Staggs is on that list.

Staggs lives in Youngsville, one of the worst hit areas during the flood.

“By about 10:30 it was rising quick. It was almost like a flood gate opened, so by the time that happened I knew I couldn’t do anything about it. So we grabbed what we could and we got out of here,” Staggs said.

Staggs”s home got about two and half feet of water.

“We just right away started, I mean, we started busting walls. Basically just trying to open up all the walls so that everything could dry out,” Satggs said.

The home was paid off at the time of the flood.

But after battling serious health issues since 2008 and going through a divorce, Staggs knew she had to rebuild on her own.

“We stayed in here the entire time. I didn’t have any walls. The floors were disgusting. This wasn’t stable and wasn’t safe you know, but I’m lucky that I didn’t have children, and I was able to do this the way I did because it’s help me enormously financially.”

With the help of friends, family, and even strangers Staggs has slowly rebuilt her home.

She’s also one of many flood victims who will get help from Eight Days of Hope.

“It’s kind of surreal. I don’t know how I’m going to act. I’m going to walk into the house and be like I have baseboards! I have trim around my doors and windows! I really don’t know how I’m going to be. I just hope that I can handle it and don’t come in and break down. So it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to,” Staggs said.

Eight Days of Hope is set to begin working in Acadiana next Monday.