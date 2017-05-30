Fatal crash in Franklin kills one; sends seven to hospital

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – It was a quiet weekend here in Franklin until late Sunday afternoon when two vehicles collided head-on.

Just after 4pm Monday, Franklin Police responded to the fatal two-crash involving eight people on Yokley Road.

Franklin Police Department, Chief Sabria McGuire says, “The driver of one vehicle is in critical condition. The driver of the second vehicle is deceased.”

The victim has been identified as 42 year old Parrish Caesar of Baldwin.

The driver that caused the crash was driving in the lane of oncoming traffic. He is in critical condition. Impairment has not been ruled out.

“We drew blood and that has been sent to the Louisiana state police crime lab and that part of the investigation is pending on those tox. results” Cheif McGuire said.

Police say two children were in the back seat of each car.

A front seat passenger in one of the vehicles remains hospitalized, however both kids have been released.

McGuire says, “Two children in the other vehicle, one is still in the hospital, still listed as guarded.”

As of now, the driver will only face charges of driving left of the center lane.

Chief McGuire says additional charges may follow pending the results of toxicology tests.