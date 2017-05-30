Kaplan man arrested on rape charge

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – Kaplan Police responded to a call of a possible rape early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Neighbors II Bar, where they arrested Jamie Abshire, 40, of Kaplan.

Chief Boyd Adams tells News 10 that Abshire allegedly met the victim outside of the bar by the dumpsters while he was throwing trash from inside the bar when the incident occurred.

The victim is said to be a 28-year old male with a learning disability.

Abshire was charged with one count of Third Degree Rape and was booked into the Kaplan City Jail on a $25,000 bond.