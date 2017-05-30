Mexican citizen sentenced to 14 months in prison for twice reentering the U.S illegally

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) – Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Tuesday that a citizen of Mexico has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for illegally reentering the United States after having been previously removed twice.

United States District Judge Dee Drell sentenced 33 year old Bertolodo Labra-Martinez of Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

According to the January 26, 2017 guilty plea, the defendant was found in the United States on November 3, 2016, while incarcerated at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Records show that Labra-Martinez was previously removed from the United States in January of 2008 and again in March of 2015.

United States Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy is prosecuting the case.