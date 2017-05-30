Mexican citizen sentenced to 14 months in prison for twice reentering the U.S illegally

By Published:
(DOJ)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY)  – Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Tuesday that a citizen of Mexico has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for illegally reentering the United States after having been previously removed twice.

United States District Judge Dee Drell sentenced 33 year old Bertolodo Labra-Martinez of Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

According to the January 26, 2017 guilty plea, the defendant was found in the United States on November 3, 2016, while incarcerated at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Records show that Labra-Martinez was previously removed from the United States in January of 2008 and again in March of 2015.

United States Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy is prosecuting the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s