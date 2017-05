NEW IBERIA La. (KLFY) – Due to the severe weather forecast the City of New Iberia will offer sandbags to the public from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. today.

The filled bags will be handed out at 907 Fulton Street.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt asked that residents approach the facility from the North Street side to ease the flow of traffic.