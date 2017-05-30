One killed in 2 vehicle collision in Franklin over the weekend

KLFY Newsroom

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)-  Franklin Police Department, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, Louisiana State Police and numerous other first responders from nearby jurisdictions, responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Yokley Road in Franklin on Sunday.

There were 8 people in both vehicles, 4 people were children, according to authorities.

7 of the people were transported to hospitals, 4 via Acadian AirMed, officials said. Parrish Ceasar of Baldwin died at the scene

The accident remains under investigation.

