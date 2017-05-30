One killed in 2 vehicle collision near Franklin over weekend

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)-  Franklin Police Department, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, Louisiana State Police and numerous other first responders from nearby jurisdictions, responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Yokley Road in Franklin Sunday.

Authorities say there were 8 people in both vehicles, 4 of whom were children.

Seven victims has to be transported to local hospitals, authorities said.

The St. Mary Parish Coroners office has confirmed that Parrish Ceasar of Baldwin died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s