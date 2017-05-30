One killed in 2 vehicle collision near Franklin over weekend

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- Franklin Police Department, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, Louisiana State Police and numerous other first responders from nearby jurisdictions, responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Yokley Road in Franklin Sunday.

Authorities say there were 8 people in both vehicles, 4 of whom were children.

Seven victims has to be transported to local hospitals, authorities said.

The St. Mary Parish Coroners office has confirmed that Parrish Ceasar of Baldwin died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.