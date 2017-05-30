Search intensifies for teen missing in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The search is intensifying for a teen who went missing exactly one week ago today. (Tuesday)

In fact, all roads leading into the Flamingo Gardens Subdivision in Lafayette are blocked tonight where there is a heavy presence of Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Deputies.

The family of 18 year old Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry, said the teen left her home to go to a friend’s house but never arrived and no one has heard from her since.

News Ten’s Megan Kelly joins us live from the Flamingo Gardens Subdivision with the latest developments.