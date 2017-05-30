Seth Fontenot off probation and all drug charges have been dismissed

LAFAYETTE, La. Seth Fontenot is off probation and drug charges against him have been dismissed.

Fontenot was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2013 shooting death of 15-year old Austin Rivault.

Fontenot shot at a truck in front of his parents’ Lafayette home, killing Rivault and injuring two other teens.

Fontenot testified he believed they tried to break into his truck which had been burglarized before. The surviving teens, Cole Kelley and William Bellamy, testified they were bringing Rivault home after a party.

During the investigation, two young men allegedly told police Fontenot provided them with drugs. The district attorney’s office under then-DA Mike Harson charged Fontenot with two counts of distribution of amphetamines based on those statements.

Mark Garber was the assistant district attorney at the time who pursued the charges against Fontenot.

Fontenot was indicted on a first-degree muder charge, but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. Judge Edward Rubin set his sentence.

Garber left the DA’s office in 2014, before the trial, and is now Lafayette Parish Sheriff.

Fontenot served 10 months in jail on a 13-month sentence for the manslaughter conviction.

The DA’s office, now under direction of DA Keith Stutes, dismissed the drug charges Friday, according to Fontenot’s attorney, Thomas Guilbeau.

Fontenot, he said, has completed the terms of his probation on the manslaughter sentence.

He’s attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette studying mechanical engineering and earning straight As, Guilbeau said.

“This whole case has been difficult from the start, and a tragedy,” he said. “We are grateful to the DA for dismissing” the drug charges.