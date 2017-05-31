12-year-old BR boy killed running across road; struck by vehicle reportedly involved in police chase

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.

The incident happened near Old Hammond Hwy. and Gloria Dr. Wednesday, May 31 around 5:30 p.m. Officials say no officers were hurt in the incident.

Louisiana State Police says they were contacted by the Baton Rouge Police Department about an officer-involved shooting. BRPD was reportedly conducting a narcotics investigation at the time. The officer-involved shooting stemmed from that investigation, and a vehicle chase ensued. During the pursuit, the child was struck.

The family says their 12-year-old child was killed trying to run across the road and was hit by a vehicle, which was reportedly involved in a police chase. The family claims police may have fired at the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound, say LSP officials.

A neighbor on the scene says the child’s name is Sammy and describes him as a “pretty good kid.” He says he heard from other witnesses Sammy was hit by a truck that was being pursued by police. He says shots were fired after the child was struck and believes the chase may have started on O’Neal Ln.

LSP and BRPD both responded to the scene to investigate. The DA’s office is also investigating the incident.

DOTD advises Old Hammond Hwy. is currently closed in both directions at Hammond Manor Dr. due to the incident. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie released the following statement after Wednesday night’s incident:

We feel confident that the state police will investigate this incident fully as per our Memorandum Of Understanding. However, in the midst of the investigation, we feel we should acknowledge the tragedy in which a child lost his life as a result of the suspect’s actions. Our heart goes out to the family at this difficult time.

The investigation is ongoing and details are still limited.