Baton Rouge woman returns from store in time to save the other 9 people living in home from fire

Nearly a dozen women and children are homeless after a house fire Wednesday morning.

It happened near the intersection of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Bard Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

One of the women living in the home said she and nine others, all women and children, are displaced due to the fire.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said it is believed the fire started from a faulty water heater while everyone inside was asleep.

However, one of the women had gone to the store and saw smoke coming from the home when she returned. The woman said she broke a window, cutting her finger in the process, in order to wake the others inside the home.

No injuries have been reported.