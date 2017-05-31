“Its a living nightmare.” Sister of missing teen “Daisy Lynn” pleads for her safe return

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’s been eight days since family members have seen 18-year-old Jacqueline Landry, otherwise known as Daisy Lynn. Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies are still investigating.

According to the sheriff’s office, Landry is 5’1″, weighs approximately 105 pounds with light brown hair, and blue eyes.

Landry’s oldest sister Lori Sonnier said the family will do anything to have their Daisy Lynn back home.

“It eats us alive. It’s physically, mentally, emotionally painful,” Sonnier said.

Sonnier said Daisy Lynn was living at home, working on getting her GED. She said she loves being outside at the horse farm and hanging out at local coffee shops.

But since her disappearance, Sonnier said it’s been a nightmare, especially after another media outlet claimed investigators found a body Tuesday night in the Flamingo Gardens neighborhood, alluding it might have been Daisy Lynn.

“That was a living hell. Cell phones went off, is the rumor true? And when you get that question when you haven’t even been notified by a detective, it’s a blow you have a hard time recovering from,” Sonnier said.

According to John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in the neighborhood after someone claimed they saw Daisy Lynn there.

“Right now this case is still a missing person case. We hadn’t found a body at this time. We’re still interviewing people,” Mowell said.

Sonnier said she needs the community to come forward and say what they know, so she can have her baby sister back home.

“How do you not know what’s going on? Is she okay? Is she not? Those things just run through your head nonstop,” Sonnier said.

There is a Facebook page for the search effort. Sonnier said if anyone has any information on her sister’s whereabouts to call any of the phone numbers on that Facebook page, or the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, as soon as possible.