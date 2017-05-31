Lafayette Police arrest suspect involved with fight over weekend; charged with attempted homicide

Donavan George: Photo Credit: Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police arrested a man in reference to a shooting in the 300 Block of Doc Duhon Street on May 28.

Corporal Carl Ratcliff said that detectives determined that Donovan George attempted to shoot a female when a bystander shot back at George to defend the victim.

As a result, George and his accomplice were injured.

George was arrested on May 29 and was charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to Ratcliff.

Additional charges may follow George’s accomplice

No charges will be assessed on the bystander.

