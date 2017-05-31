Louisiana State Representative pulls gas tax bill before House debate due to lack of support

A lack of support is the reason why a Louisiana legislator decided to pull his bill that would have increased the gas tax.

Representative Steve Carter pulled the HB 632 the day that it was scheduled for debate on the House floor.

In its original form, the bill would have generated more than a half a billion dollars for the state. That would have gone a long way to plugging the backlog of $13.1 billion in infrastructure projects that the state currently cannot fund, including road improvements. Added to that, the state also needs $15 billion to build some mega projects across the state – like bridges.

The bill did make it out of House panel on Tuesday, May 16. However, it later included an amendment to 10 cents rather than the original 17.

Carter ultimately decided to pull the bill because he says he was short of the necessary two-thirds majority.