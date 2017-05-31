Mother and son in Louisiana booked on drug, weapons charges

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A mother and son arrested on several drug and weapons charges have been released from custody in Louisiana

The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2rCN2ia ) the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 43-year-old Danielle Brown and 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz were booked after officers found nearly 6 pounds (2.72 kilograms) of marijuana street-valued at $50,000, more than $26,000 cash, a sawed-off shotgun and other narcotics during a traffic stop and search of Brown’s house.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kim Gritter says the two were arrested May 25 and released the following day after each posted a $75,000 bond.

Gritter says an unnamed juvenile, and more than 200 tablets of ecstasy and Xanax combined were with Wiltz when he was pulled over.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose allegations against the juvenile.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com