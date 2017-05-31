Portions of University Ave. south temporarily closed for tree removal

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MGN

Update:

Corporal Ratcliff said that the southbound lanes of University Avenue between Johnston Street and Pinhook Road are open. However, University Ave southbound(all lanes) from Pinhook Rd. to Gen Mouton are now closed. The closure is expected to last until about 4:30 pm.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Corporal Karl Ratcliff with the Lafayette Police Department is reporting that the southbound lanes of University Avenue are closed temporarily between Johnston Street and Pinhook Road while city crews remove a tree from the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and use an alternate route.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s