Portions of University Ave. south temporarily closed for tree removal

Update:

Corporal Ratcliff said that the southbound lanes of University Avenue between Johnston Street and Pinhook Road are open. However, University Ave southbound(all lanes) from Pinhook Rd. to Gen Mouton are now closed. The closure is expected to last until about 4:30 pm.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Corporal Karl Ratcliff with the Lafayette Police Department is reporting that the southbound lanes of University Avenue are closed temporarily between Johnston Street and Pinhook Road while city crews remove a tree from the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and use an alternate route.