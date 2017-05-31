President of local motorcycle club arrested for attempted manslaughter

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the president of a local motorcycle club for attempted manslaughter in relation to a shooting that happened on May 29 at a home in the 200 Block of Shelton Manual road in Eunice.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that when initial investigating deputies arrived at the home and spoke with John Pastorick, local president of the Banshees Motorcycle Club and owner of the home. Pastorick stated that after an argument between him and his granddaughter, his granddaughter left for her bedroom.

Guidroz added that Pastorick said that he later entered his granddaughter’s room and shot in the chest someone he believed to be an intruder.

The victim was found unarmed and barely clothed by deputies and medical personnel. The victim was taken to a local medical facility to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Pastorick never told the initial investigating deputies or detectives that the victim posed any type of threat, prior to shooting him according to Guidroz.

Pastorick’s granddaughter, who was the witness of the entire incident, provided a statement indicating that Wilson did not pose a threat to her or Pastorick.”

Guidroz said that Pastorick, known has bonded out.