Scott Pelley to become full-time “60 minutes” correspondent; will leave “CBS Evening News” anchor chair

NEW YORK, Ny. (KLFY) – CBS News announced today that Scott Pelley will become a full-time correspondent for 60 MINUTES.

Since 2011, Pelley has been both a correspondent for 60 MINUTES and the anchor and managing editor of the CBS EVENING NEWS WITH SCOTT PELLEY.

“Scott brought the best values of 60 MINUTES to the CBS EVENING NEWS, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News. “The milestone 50th season of 60 MINUTES requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

Pelley thanked his colleagues for six successful years with the broadcast: “I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by,” Pelley said. “CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.”

Anthony Mason will serve as the interim anchor of the CBS EVENING NEWS beginning in the coming weeks.