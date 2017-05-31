Suspect arrested in Ville Platte robbery; police chief advises citizens to be cautions

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) The Ville Platte Police Department is advising local citizens to be cautious in the midst of recent robberies.

Chief Neal Lartigue said on Tuesday morning, a woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint on East Cotton Street by two suspects who then fled on foot.

Lartigue said that two suspects have been arrested; one of the suspects was a juvenile who was released to a guardian pending a court date. The second suspect arrested was Anthony Voorhies of Ville Plate.

Voorhies was charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail on a $55,000.00 bond, according to Lartigue.

On today, a male robbed a female at gunpoint when she was arriving at her job.

Lartigue said that the male took the female’s personal belongings and fled on foot crossing Lasalle Street heading north.

Lartigue described the suspect as a young slim black male dressed in all black.

Lartigue advised for citizens to report anyone suspicious by calling 363-1313.