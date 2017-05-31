Two restaurants set to open in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) As some Lafayette businesses close, others are set to open.

Construction is starting to pick up on Jefferson Street at “Dat Dog” and “Rock N Bowl”.

News Ten’s Gerald Gruenig has more.

In six months Downtown Lafayette should have a pair of New Orleans staples up and running on each end of Jefferson Street.

Dat Dog, according to their Facebook page, is opening at the end of the summer.

Rock N Bowl, according to owner Johnny Blancher, is hoping to open by December of this year.

Getting these two businesses downtown is a huge win for the Hub City.

Of the two projects, Rock N Bowl is definitely the biggest.

Owner Johnny Blancher, “Were putting 5 million dollars into this 26,000 square foot project.”

Although dat dog and rock N Bowl still have plenty of work to do before opening their doors…Blancher says they’re excited to call Lafayette home.

“Its Americana in an Acadiana way. Its great stuff.”

In Lafayette, Gerald Gruening, KLFY News 10.