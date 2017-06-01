A look back at the Louisiana’s Oldest Governor’s Mansion nearly one year after it burned down

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) – Last summer the city of Opelousas lost a tremendous piece of Louisiana history when Louisiana’s Oldest Governor’s Mansion in Opelousas went up in flames.

“It’s like losing a child,” said St. Landry resident James Douget.

The only thing left standing now are the brick pillars that were laid in 1850.

“It just seems strange to see what has happened to it,” Doucet said

Losing the almost renovated mansion a tremendous loss for the city of Opelousas.

“That’s what the owner was doing, renovating it, for parties and events now that can’t happen. Opelousas Fire Department Chief Charles Mason said.

Arson was the cause of the fire.

“I don’t think they realize the effect this has on our community this is a part of our culture,” Douget said

This has been something Opelousas has been dealing with over the last year.

“We have had two historical clubs burn down I hope this is not a new trend,” Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum said.

Eleven months later, the person that destroyed the mansion has not been found.

“We are not going to stop we are going to find the person that did this”, Chief Mason said.

And unfortunately it appears how the mansion looks now, is how it will look for quite some time.

“There are some ladies out there trying to restore that piece of the city; I hope the community comes together,” said Tatum

If you or anyone you know wants to help rebuild the Oldest Governor’s Mansion, you can visit http://Gofundme.com/OGMLA.