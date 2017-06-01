Church Point man accused of robbing farm workers at gun point

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Deputies arrested a man accused of robbing farm workers at gunpoint in Acadia Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

The armed robbery happened just after 5 p.m. on May 24, 2017, on Maggie Lane near Church Point.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the suspect, Zachary Daigle, 20, of Church Point, “used his vehicle to cut off a vehicle driven by workers of an area farmer.”

Daigle allegedly then exited his vehicle, produced a handgun, and demanded money from the victims. He then allegedly fled the scene.

Deputies arrested Daigle Wednesday night after spotting his vehicle in Church Point and recovering the weapon used in the armed robbery, Gibson said.

Daigle was charged with armed robbery and has been booked into the Acadia Parish jail on a $100,000 bond.