Church Point man accused of robbing farm workers at gun point

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Zachary Daigle (Photo Courtesy: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Deputies arrested a man accused of robbing farm workers at gunpoint in Acadia Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

The armed robbery happened just after 5 p.m. on May 24, 2017, on Maggie Lane near Church Point.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the suspect, Zachary Daigle, 20, of Church Point, “used his vehicle to cut off a vehicle driven by workers of an area farmer.”

Daigle allegedly then exited his vehicle, produced a handgun, and demanded money from the victims. He then allegedly fled the scene.

Deputies arrested Daigle Wednesday night after spotting his vehicle in Church Point and recovering the weapon used in the armed robbery, Gibson said.

Daigle was charged with armed robbery and has been booked into the Acadia Parish jail on a $100,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s