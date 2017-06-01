Flood-damaged Louisiana high school to be renovated

BAKER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana high school damaged by catastrophic flooding will be renovated as its school board has approved a contract for the job.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2rdMTAh ) the Baker School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved New Orleans-based Manning Architects to renovate Baker High School after buildings were damaged from historic floods in August. Its students have been attending class at Baker Middle School since.

Superintendent Herman Brister says the district chose not to tear down and completely rebuild the school despite that option being brought up earlier by the project’s overseer Tillage Construction.

The contract is based on a $12 million estimated total, excluding $940,000 to be paid to Tillage and the architect’s fee of about $880,000.

According to Tillage, the projected 18-month renovation would return high schoolers by December 2018.

